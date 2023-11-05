LETTER: Another needless death on the road

The citizens of this city should be outraged by a report of another bicyclist death at the hands of a driver out on the road with 20 violations on his record. This suspect should have not been on the road. Where does it end?

According to news reports, court records show priors, including driving with an expired license, speeding, driving without insurance and not wearing a seat belt. Officers who responded to the scene found a 5-year-old child in the back seat of the car. It’s not about the violations themselves, it’s about a repeat offender’s complete disregard for the law and respect for others.

With little accountability and a lack of consequences why would anything change?

Not long ago it, was reported that nine people died after a driver doing more than 100 mph ran a red light in North Las Vegas. That driver had multiple violations on his driving record. How many more people are going to die before our criminal justice systems holds people accountable for their actions? I’m outraged.