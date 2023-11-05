66°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Another needless death on the road

J. Auerbach Las Vegas
November 4, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 

The citizens of this city should be outraged by a report of another bicyclist death at the hands of a driver out on the road with 20 violations on his record. This suspect should have not been on the road. Where does it end?

According to news reports, court records show priors, including driving with an expired license, speeding, driving without insurance and not wearing a seat belt. Officers who responded to the scene found a 5-year-old child in the back seat of the car. It’s not about the violations themselves, it’s about a repeat offender’s complete disregard for the law and respect for others.

With little accountability and a lack of consequences why would anything change?

Not long ago it, was reported that nine people died after a driver doing more than 100 mph ran a red light in North Las Vegas. That driver had multiple violations on his driving record. How many more people are going to die before our criminal justice systems holds people accountable for their actions? I’m outraged.

MOST READ
1
Over 29,000 people in Henderson, southeast valley without power Saturday night
Over 29,000 people in Henderson, southeast valley without power Saturday night
2
BLM sells hundreds of acres in Las Vegas Valley
BLM sells hundreds of acres in Las Vegas Valley
3
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
4
Man beaten, robbed at Strip hotel; sex worker arrested
Man beaten, robbed at Strip hotel; sex worker arrested
5
Screens blocking overpass views of Sphere, F1 course damaged
Screens blocking overpass views of Sphere, F1 course damaged
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas' decision-making political bureau, speaks during an interview wi ...
LETTER: Israelis right to try to get rid of Hamas
Michael O. Kreps Las Vegas

The only way for peace in that region is to get rid of Hamas and Hezbollah in the north who are nothing more than an extension of the Iranian regime.

A woman holds an Israeli flag as family members and friends attend the funeral of the head of t ...
LETTER: Observers must remember that Hamas is to blame
Ira Kleiman Henderson

Calls for a “humanitarian pause” or ceasefire imply Israeli control and culpability for the devastation in Gaza. The hypocrisy is staggering.

More stories
EDITORIAL: The reality of Hamas
EDITORIAL: The reality of Hamas
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: One sick and surreal war in the Middle East
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: One sick and surreal war in the Middle East
CARTOON: Higher education rot
CARTOON: Higher education rot
Police: Pedestrian killed after SUV veered onto sidewalk
Police: Pedestrian killed after SUV veered onto sidewalk
Gorman claims 5A girls volleyball region title over Coronado
Gorman claims 5A girls volleyball region title over Coronado
Palo Verde holds off Coronado for 5A boys soccer league title — PHOTOS
Palo Verde holds off Coronado for 5A boys soccer league title — PHOTOS