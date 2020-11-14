LETTER: Another Nevada shutdown would devastate businesses

Gov. Steve Sisolak (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Another shutdown?

Gov. Steve Sisolak again has asked Nevadans to stay home as much as possible for two weeks. I hope he has enough sense to realize how fragile our economy still is.

Locking down our state right before the holiday season, would devastate Nevada busineses. Holiday shopping could offer relief to some of these businesses that need to get over the hump that was created when we were locked down before.