LETTER: Another perspective on Build Back Better
More spending than advertised, higher taxes.
Your Saturday story, “Immigration in question,” pushes the narrative that the Build Back Better legislation is a $2 trillion bill rather than the later CBO calculation of nearly $5 trillion. Also, the story includes a line about spending being offset by taxes on corporations and the wealthy. The Tax Foundation says those tax increases will be passed down to consumers, which does not include only the wealthy.