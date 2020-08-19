LETTER: Another plea to ban smoking in casinos

As a society, we have all gone to great lengths and inconveniences to combat COVID-19. There is no better time than the present for our government to step up to the plate also.

Gov Steve Sisolak mandated masks in all indoor public buildings. Everyone is doing well with the masks except the smokers. You can’t wear a mask and smoke at the same time. Get it?

Finish the deal, Gov Sisolak, and ban smoking in all public buildings in Nevada. We will all see amazing progress in the reduction of COVID-19 cases, and have a healthier Nevada for everyone.