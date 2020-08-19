99°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Another plea to ban smoking in casinos

Donald M. Bourcier Las Vegas
August 18, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated August 18, 2020 - 9:19 pm

As a society, we have all gone to great lengths and inconveniences to combat COVID-19. There is no better time than the present for our government to step up to the plate also.

Gov Steve Sisolak mandated masks in all indoor public buildings. Everyone is doing well with the masks except the smokers. You can’t wear a mask and smoke at the same time. Get it?

Finish the deal, Gov Sisolak, and ban smoking in all public buildings in Nevada. We will all see amazing progress in the reduction of COVID-19 cases, and have a healthier Nevada for everyone.

MOST READ
1
Gaming icon sells Henderson mansion for $11.25M
Gaming icon sells Henderson mansion for $11.25M
2
NEVADA VIEWS: Your favorite Vegas restaurant is dead
NEVADA VIEWS: Your favorite Vegas restaurant is dead
3
Golden Knights’ Alex Tuch buys 2nd Las Vegas home in Summerlin
Golden Knights’ Alex Tuch buys 2nd Las Vegas home in Summerlin
4
Hotel owners facing ‘unprecedented wave’ of foreclosures, group says
Hotel owners facing ‘unprecedented wave’ of foreclosures, group says
5
Boulder Station workers agree to leave Culinary union
Boulder Station workers agree to leave Culinary union
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Mask mandates and seat belt laws
Victor J. Moss Las Vegas

I’m still trying to find the Nevada Revised Statute that makes mask wearing mandatory.