LETTER: Another problem with Nevada’s vaccine priority list

There is one significant area our governor has overlooked in setting the vaccine priorities. There are many severely disabled Nevadans who require care in the home. These caregivers are often family members or private hires. Many are younger than the person requiring care.

An example would be a person in one priority group with the caregiver in a lower group. They should be in the same group. If the caregiver gets sick, the person will most likely need to be placed in a hospital or other care. These caregivers need to receive the vaccine at the same time.

Of course, our governor has placed the elderly and disabled as low on the list as public pressure will allow. This is a preview of government-controlled medical care.