43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Another problem with Nevada’s vaccine priority list

Tx Vogler Las Vegas
January 8, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

There is one significant area our governor has overlooked in setting the vaccine priorities. There are many severely disabled Nevadans who require care in the home. These caregivers are often family members or private hires. Many are younger than the person requiring care.

An example would be a person in one priority group with the caregiver in a lower group. They should be in the same group. If the caregiver gets sick, the person will most likely need to be placed in a hospital or other care. These caregivers need to receive the vaccine at the same time.

Of course, our governor has placed the elderly and disabled as low on the list as public pressure will allow. This is a preview of government-controlled medical care.

MOST READ
1
Owner of Rio hints at what’s next for the off-Strip suite property
Owner of Rio hints at what’s next for the off-Strip suite property
2
MGM Resorts furloughing 140 managers
MGM Resorts furloughing 140 managers
3
Raiders face difficult salary cap questions
Raiders face difficult salary cap questions
4
CARTOON: Trump mob in Washington
CARTOON: Trump mob in Washington
5
Judge: City did not take 65 acres from developer
Judge: City did not take 65 acres from developer
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto
LETTER: The end is near
Jason G. Brent Las Vegas

School lunch stat presages the end of civilization.