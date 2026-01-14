LETTER: Another reason Nevada is better than California

In her Friday letter, Loretta Eichelberger makes a valid point concerning her 89-year-old sister-in-law in California being chosen for jury duty. Appearing and serving could be onerous. But that is California.

I was selected for jury duty in Las Vegas when I was in my 70s and was automatically given the option of excusal due to my age. I received another summons a few years later, called the jury selection phone number and received not only a life-long exemption but a letter confirming that.

Such is the law in Nevada. Another reason to live here and not there.