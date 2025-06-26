91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Another Republican leads down the path of war

Smoke rises after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025. Israel attacked Iran's c ...
Smoke rises after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025. Israel attacked Iran's capital early Friday, with explosions booming across Tehran.(AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
More Stories
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Trump had a trick up his sleeve
Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
LETTER: Biden’s win in 2020 turned out to be a blessing
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Just a few bad apples in Los Angeles
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Water, water everywhere … but who can afford it?
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas
June 25, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Donald Trump cannot “end” Iran’s nuclear program. Iran retains the scientific knowledge and technical expertise. At best, he can slow it down, maybe by a year, through bombing.

We’ve seen this movie before. GOP President George W. Bush took us to war with Iraq based on claims of weapons of mass destruction. Vice President Dick Cheney insisted he had independent intelligence confirming WMDs. His source? New York Times articles that had been based on leaks from Mr. Cheney himself. The Times later issued a public apology.

On day one of “Shock and Awe,” the United States killed 100,000 innocent Iraqi men, women and children. Iraq had no WMDs. The war was a permanent stain on U.S. history.

Fast forward. President Barack Obama negotiated a treaty with Iran that effectively halted their nuclear weapons program. U.S. intelligence agencies consistently reported that Iran neither had nuclear weapons nor an active program to develop them.

Enter Mr. Trump. He tore up the treaty and now claims he has “special sources” contradicting our own intelligence.

Once again, a Republican president is talking war based on “secret” evidence the public isn’t allowed to see. We’ve fallen for that trick before. We can’t afford to fall for it again.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Lombardo’s invitro veto makes sense
Patrick A. Casale Las Vegas

Gov. Joe Lombardo’s veto of the invitro fertilization bill was a fair move considering it would apply only to all groups with 51-plus employees except those who work for the state or school district.

AP Photo/Vahid Salemi
LETTER: Iran racing to build the bomb?
David Andrews Las Vegas

Iran’s rulers are not coming to the table to make peace. They’re coming to buy time.

LETTER: Don’t ignore the Constitution
David Stahl Las Vegas

Usually, Victor Davis Hanson backs up his comments with supportive information. This was not the case in his June 15 commentary, “The rogue’s gallery.”

A pedestrian walks past a makeshift memorial to honor Tina Tintor, 23, at South Rainbow Bouleva ...
LETTER: Nevada needs to get serious about DUI
Robert Hirst Las Vegas

Nothing better illustrates our city and county approach to felony DUI than a case in which a man killed an innocent young girl and her dog and was convicted of that crime.

MORE STORIES