LETTER: Another sad Nevada animal cruelty story

The animal rescues and shelters have been on an emotional roller coaster. They are constantly fighting to protect helpless animals from cruel and abusive behavior. Now we hear about “Jazzy” who was left outside in a crate by a UMC nursing assistant who knew better (Wednesday’s Review-Journal). Your article states that the owner was “told by her children that people were in the backyard checking on the dog.” This is the most disturbing issue about this story: Her children also witnessed this behavior. Heartbreaking on all levels.

This family should not be allowed to have more pets without counseling and monitoring. This family should also be added to a database to alert others to potential danger.

We are grateful for the passage of “Reba’s Law” recently at the Nevada Legislature. Heavier fines and penalties are necessary, but a statewide database needs to be created and maintained to help the rescues and shelters save the animals from this type of behavior.