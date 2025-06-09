91°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Another sad Nevada animal cruelty story

More Stories
LETTER: It’s not all bad news out there
AP Photo/Alan Diaz
LETTER: Employers need to ensure workers share in the bounty
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Cellphone ban in the classroom must be enforced
The New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
LETTER: On capitalism, communism and socialism
Patricia Reid Las Vegas
June 8, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

The animal rescues and shelters have been on an emotional roller coaster. They are constantly fighting to protect helpless animals from cruel and abusive behavior. Now we hear about “Jazzy” who was left outside in a crate by a UMC nursing assistant who knew better (Wednesday’s Review-Journal). Your article states that the owner was “told by her children that people were in the backyard checking on the dog.” This is the most disturbing issue about this story: Her children also witnessed this behavior. Heartbreaking on all levels.

This family should not be allowed to have more pets without counseling and monitoring. This family should also be added to a database to alert others to potential danger.

We are grateful for the passage of “Reba’s Law” recently at the Nevada Legislature. Heavier fines and penalties are necessary, but a statewide database needs to be created and maintained to help the rescues and shelters save the animals from this type of behavior.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
LETTER: Blurring legal and illegal
Brett Sears Las Vegas

My relatives, and those of most Americans, came to this country legally. I don’t appreciate the constant blurring of the lines between legal and illegal.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Does anybody really know the truth?
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

In his May 29 letter, Kent Davidson opines that we need more honesty in reporting if we are to preserve our democracy. I agree. But what constitutes truth?

MORE STORIES