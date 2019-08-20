LETTER: Another sales tax increase in Clark County?

Pouring more and more money into the Clark County School District is like pouring money into bottomless pit.

Another sales tax increase? Why? After they shoved legalized marijuana down our throats — with no thought to what easy access to that drug can do to young minds — I thought the revenue from pot sales was going to solve the education funding problem. Where is all that money going?

After 30-plus years of living here — with several sales tax increases — I ask: What is enough for funding education? Will the Clark County School District ever have enough?

Everyone should wake up and realize that pouring more and more money into the school district is like pouring money into a bottomless pit. It disappears, never to be seen again.