LETTER: Another summer tragedy

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
(Getty Images)
LETTER: In search of the truth-based middle
The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Visitation in Las Vegas is down?
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Trump goes too far with deportations
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: So much TDS among Democrats
Linda Cassaro Las Vegas
July 3, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

My heart breaks for the Higgenbotham family (“Family identifies 5-year-old boy who drowned in Las Vegas,” Tuesday Review-Journal). Too many times do we read about drownings in the summer months. Drowning is a silent killer. Please watch only your child in a pool or other bodies of water. If a friend or family member asks you to watch their child or children in a pool, even for a minute, decline. Your eyes must be on your child or children only.

I’m not saying that the Higgenbotham family did anything wrong in watching their little boy. Horrible accidents do happen. Don’t take your eyes off your child for even a minute.

The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Visitation in Las Vegas is down?
Bruce Feher Las Vegas

Your Saturday article about Las Vegas visitation falling for the fifth month omits the fact that our visitors are not fond of being ripped off.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Trump goes too far with deportations
Jack Feely North Las Vegas

We all are in favor of deporting criminal undocumented immigrants, but Mr. Trump’s impulsive nature has the administration barking up the wrong tree.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: So much TDS among Democrats
Nicholas Gartner Henderson

Vaccines are in order to stop the rampant Trump Derangement Syndrome affecting so many public officials.

LETTER: A sad commentary
Jack Corrick Boulder City

When our society requires armed guards at a house of worship, it is a sad commentary on our time.

