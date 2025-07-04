LETTER: Another summer tragedy

My heart breaks for the Higgenbotham family (“Family identifies 5-year-old boy who drowned in Las Vegas,” Tuesday Review-Journal). Too many times do we read about drownings in the summer months. Drowning is a silent killer. Please watch only your child in a pool or other bodies of water. If a friend or family member asks you to watch their child or children in a pool, even for a minute, decline. Your eyes must be on your child or children only.

I’m not saying that the Higgenbotham family did anything wrong in watching their little boy. Horrible accidents do happen. Don’t take your eyes off your child for even a minute.