41°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Another tool in the COVID quiver

John Severson Henderson
December 3, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
NIAID-RML via AP
(NIAID-RML via AP)

Your Monday editorial questioning the constitutionality of restrictions on religious gatherings was excellent. In the fight against COVID-19 many measures have been taken: masks, social distancing, hand washing and the like. Why not give faith a chance? Rather than restrict attendance at places of worship, why not encourage it with less stringent restrictions than we have right now? Urge those of faith to pray fervently for higher help.

We have thousands of people in this state who can attest to the power of faith and prayer, including this writer. This state needs all the help it can get. So to our governor and our other elected officials, I say: Give faith a chance.

MOST READ
1
COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Nevada — and more restrictions?
COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Nevada — and more restrictions?
2
Leading Venetian PR exec Anderson dies at 43
Leading Venetian PR exec Anderson dies at 43
3
How to watch NFR 2020 in Texas
How to watch NFR 2020 in Texas
4
MGM Resorts gains $700M from another deal with landlord
MGM Resorts gains $700M from another deal with landlord
5
Prices for new Las Vegas homes set another record
Prices for new Las Vegas homes set another record
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST