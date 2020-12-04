LETTER: Another tool in the COVID quiver

(NIAID-RML via AP)

Your Monday editorial questioning the constitutionality of restrictions on religious gatherings was excellent. In the fight against COVID-19 many measures have been taken: masks, social distancing, hand washing and the like. Why not give faith a chance? Rather than restrict attendance at places of worship, why not encourage it with less stringent restrictions than we have right now? Urge those of faith to pray fervently for higher help.

We have thousands of people in this state who can attest to the power of faith and prayer, including this writer. This state needs all the help it can get. So to our governor and our other elected officials, I say: Give faith a chance.