LETTER: Another tutor weighs in on the Clark County School District

Kathleen Hazen Las Vegas
November 30, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
In regard to Samuel Hwang’s Saturday letter about students lacking basic skills: I, too, have tutored math and was appalled at the simple skills students are lacking — unable to do simple division, addition, subtraction and multiplication problems. Most students do not know their multiplication facts.

I am talking about high school students. I had one student who could not do a simple equation receive an “A” in algebra at the end of the semester. These essentials should be taught in the lower grades so students are ready for the future.

