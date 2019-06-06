96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Anti-abortion rhetoric based on lies.

John Robinson Las Vegas
June 5, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In a recent letter, David Jaronik asks when the abortion debate went from “legal, safe and rare” to we can abort minutes before and even — some say — after birth. Only in lies told by President Donald Trump.

Third-trimester abortions are extremely rare and done only when the mother’s life is in jeopardy or the fetus would likely die before or shortly after birth. All live births receive care. If the newborn has severe abnormalities, the parents can decide whether the dying baby should be resuscitated.

Mr. Trump’s statement that the doctor and the mother determine whether or not they will “execute the baby” is a lie.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: The US Postal Service and budget gimmicks
Paul Steidler Arlington, Va.

The Postal Service has defaulted on $48 billion in retiree health and pension payments to the U.S. Treasury. Taxpayers are on the hook for these and other liabilities.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
LETTER: The new Las Vegas slogan
Donn Pearlman Las Vegas

So the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is changing its advertising slogan to “Vegas Changes Everything.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: Where do I get my free stuff?
David Dandrea Henderson

Sen. Elizabeth Warren was on TV recently telling us that rich people are evil and do not deserve to have so much money.