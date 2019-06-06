LETTER: Anti-abortion rhetoric based on lies.

In a recent letter, David Jaronik asks when the abortion debate went from “legal, safe and rare” to we can abort minutes before and even — some say — after birth. Only in lies told by President Donald Trump.

Third-trimester abortions are extremely rare and done only when the mother’s life is in jeopardy or the fetus would likely die before or shortly after birth. All live births receive care. If the newborn has severe abnormalities, the parents can decide whether the dying baby should be resuscitated.

Mr. Trump’s statement that the doctor and the mother determine whether or not they will “execute the baby” is a lie.