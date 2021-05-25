LETTER: Anti-left-wing screed ignored Middle East solution

Israeli soldiers gather at a staging ground near the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Victor Davis Hanson’s anti-left essay (May 23 Review-Journal) vis-à-vis the Israeli/Palestinian conflict ignored the only real solution: the two-state solution. The centuries-old conflict in that region will never be put to bed without a homeland for the Palestinian people. Perhaps at that point, Jews and Arabs alike can come together to oust Hamas terrorists, who are no friends of mainstream Palestinians.