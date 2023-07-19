101°F
Letters

LETTER: Anybody but Biden for the Democrats

Kent Davidson Las Vegas
July 18, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of t ...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, July 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

As a Republican, I hope that the Democrats decide to run someone other than Joe Biden for the presidency. If all voting Americans are to be honest with themselves, or at least open their eyes to the obvious truth, they would realize that Mr. Biden is no longer physically or mentally able to handle the difficulties of the job. The gaffes and the memory loss and the odd behavior are sad and frightening.

I urge this change because I fear that Donald Trump, the presumed winner of the GOP primaries, will not be able to prevail in the general election, meaning we are saddled with Mr. Biden and Kamala Harris. Beating Mr. Biden should be a lay-up, but I know that many voters — like my sister, who leans Democrat — say that they just can’t vote for Mr. Trump even though they know President Biden is a disaster. That’s why we need another Democratic candidate.

While another four years of Democratic rule would continue to drag down our economy — as we have all experienced — it would be nice to at least know that the next president can walk up the stairs to his/her flight, sit on a bike without falling, read a teleprompter correctly and will not sniff a baby’s hair. Creepy.

