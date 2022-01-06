46°F
LETTER: AOC should just pay her student loan debt

Paul Bagley Las Vegas
January 5, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

In the All A-Twitter section of the Monday Review-Journal opinion page, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is complaining about still owing $17,000 in student loan debt at age 32. Well, as a member of the U.S. Congress making $174,000 annually, why has she not paid off the debt? The American public is already paying her salary, why should we pay her debt? AOC should grow up, pay what she owes and quit complaining about it.

She also made a point that, under our current student loan policies, 17-year-olds are able to sign on for $100,000 in loans. The answer is simple: Just do not let that happen. Problem solved.

