LETTER: AP bias in the Nye County vote story

Clark County election workers set up voting booths at the Cora Coleman Senior Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

It appears to me that the article by Gabe Stern of The Associated Press was placed in the wrong section of the Aug. 28 edition. It is under the news section yet it is more of an opinion article. The first sentence makes clear that the author feels the reason for hand counting votes is “misinformation,” also known as untruths told by conservatives. And then he goes on to make his point about the idiocy of the process.

When I was a bank accountant and the sole person responsible for reporting quarterly the status of the bank to the comptroller of the currency, I always manually checked the figures produced by the computer programs used for my reports. It was very common for me to find errors during this process. I am glad that Nye County officials are not burying their heads in the sand and are using both methods to verify my vote.