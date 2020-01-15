LETTER: Appeasing Democrats send terror states the wrong message

Iranian protestors burn a representation of a U.S. flag. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

We again are in a position to feed the Tree of Liberty with the blood of our military volunteers. We can thank the politicians who bow to the terrorist-nation rulers who see other countries as weak or strong. A weak face draws attacks.

Our deployed troops in the Middle East who face deadly attacks daily are still doing their duty in spite of negativity from Washington Democrats. When will they learn that they are causing our leadership to appear as weak appeasers interested only in personal power?

We will always have many volunteers to willingly serve in our military. What will happen when the draft is once again activated and the sons and daughters are called to serve in faraway places and come back in body bags? Maybe it would help to show solidarity to draft every child and grandchild of the politicians who want to apologize to the foreign rulers of terrorist-supporting countries.

We want leaders of a free country who work for us, not rulers who see us as a mob to be controlled by lies.