LETTER: Applauding a murderer

Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is esco ...
Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is escorted by police, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
Jim Veltri Las Vegas
December 26, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I don’t understand protesters in front of a courthouse chanting, “Free Luigi” about the suspect in the health-care executive killing. Yes, he is innocent until proven guilty. But it would seem he is the killer of a man, a husband and a father. Is our medical system flawed? Probably. But to kill a man is murder. Also, it appears that this was planned, so it’s not spontaneous. There doesn’t seem to be any indication that the shooter had any dealings with United Healthcare. He executed this person. When in America has right or wrong gotten so blurred?

