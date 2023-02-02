46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Appointing school board members won’t solve the problems

Timothy Underwood Las Vegas
February 1, 2023 - 9:17 pm
 
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Joe Lombardo would be a fool to dilute constituent control of school boards. All the “significant issues” are not due to trustee inexperience. If he does not see the source of dysfunction in the Washoe or Clark county school districts, he is politically blind. Gov. Lombardo can forget about his re-election if he prevents the voters from controlling their school boards. His polls will drop like a millstone dropping into to depths of the ocean.

As for John Vellardita, the radicalized Clark County teachers union boss? His offering advice to the Clark County School District on board governance regarding our schoolchildren is like the fox demanding charge of the hen house.

MOST READ
1
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
2
Alleged $500M Ponzi scheme preyed on Mormons. It ended with FBI gunfire.
Alleged $500M Ponzi scheme preyed on Mormons. It ended with FBI gunfire.
3
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
4
‘Medicine Man’ accused of raping 6 women he called his wives
‘Medicine Man’ accused of raping 6 women he called his wives
5
CARTOON: While China prepares for war, here’s what the U.S. military is focused on
CARTOON: While China prepares for war, here’s what the U.S. military is focused on
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
LETTER: The best deterrent to crime?
LETTER: The best deterrent to crime?
LETTER: Raiders have been lame for two decades
LETTER: Raiders have been lame for two decades
LETTER: Where’s the FBI raid over Biden classified docs?
LETTER: Where’s the FBI raid over Biden classified docs?
LETTER: Who comes to Vegas for a food court?
LETTER: Who comes to Vegas for a food court?
LETTER: Debt ceiling issue is back
LETTER: Debt ceiling issue is back
LETTER: Farewell to Ron Kantowski
LETTER: Farewell to Ron Kantowski