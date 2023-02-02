LETTER: Appointing school board members won’t solve the problems

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Joe Lombardo would be a fool to dilute constituent control of school boards. All the “significant issues” are not due to trustee inexperience. If he does not see the source of dysfunction in the Washoe or Clark county school districts, he is politically blind. Gov. Lombardo can forget about his re-election if he prevents the voters from controlling their school boards. His polls will drop like a millstone dropping into to depths of the ocean.

As for John Vellardita, the radicalized Clark County teachers union boss? His offering advice to the Clark County School District on board governance regarding our schoolchildren is like the fox demanding charge of the hen house.