75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Appreciating the article on modestly priced Las Vegas homes

Julia Cichon Las Vegas
May 3, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

I found John Przybys’ Wednesday article on the available homes in the Las Vegas Valley for $300,000 or less very pertinent to the average potential buyer. I have been looking at homes for sale in the Las Vegas area and find that there are good quality, attractive homes in this price range. More attention to the resale market would be nice, as well as articles about the many different communities in the area.

Most of us cannot afford those million-dollar properties that are written about every week. It is so refreshing to read about those nice homes in the affordable price range.

MOST READ
1
How NFL draft experts graded the Raiders
How NFL draft experts graded the Raiders
2
Fox 5 Las Vegas sold as part of $2.7B deal
Fox 5 Las Vegas sold as part of $2.7B deal
3
First-time homebuyers face long odds in Las Vegas’ red-hot market
First-time homebuyers face long odds in Las Vegas’ red-hot market
4
Raiders cautiously optimistic after draft, busy offseason
Raiders cautiously optimistic after draft, busy offseason
5
FlixBus to test premium Vegas-to-LA bus service
FlixBus to test premium Vegas-to-LA bus service
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Competitive eater Miki Sudo. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
LETTER: Competitive eating is highly dangerous
Melvina Donovan Las Vegas

Will people wait until there is a death from this very detrimental activity, which they consider a sport, to realize its harmful consequences?