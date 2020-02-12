LETTER: Arabs reject another Middle East peace plan

Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Once again, the Arab world has turned down a peace proposal claiming it favors Israel. It seems to me our leaders have been going about this the wrong way.

It’s the Arabs who should produce a peace proposal so that the Israelis could sit down with them to negotiate the differences. As it stands now, they won’t even come to the table. If they don’t propose one, it would reinforce the fact that they really don’t want peace in that region, so why are we wasting our time?