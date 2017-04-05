LETTER: Arbitrator made wrong decision in case involving local school police officer

JESSICA EBELHAR/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

There is no plausible justification for rehiring an officer such Clark County School District police Sgt. Anthony Russo, who was fired after a 2015 off-duty arrest for DUI and battery (March 29 Review-Journal).

Mr. Russo was reinstated last month after an arbitrator upheld a challenge of his termination from the police force. The rationale for the decision was not reported in the article. Not only did Mr. Russo drive drunk and crash into another vehicle, he attacked without provocation and punched a passenger in the vehicle he struck and then brandished his weapon and punched a bystander who tried to intervene, according to the article..

Clark County residents should be appalled at the arbitrator’s decision. Far too often law enforcement officers are given passes for their misconduct and bad judgment while Mr. and Mrs. Average Citizen are not given the same consideration. Given the enormous power of law enforcement agents, their punishments for unlawful actions should be much harsher.