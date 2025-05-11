LETTER: Arbor View students want justice

Krista Holloway, founder of "Walk Safely LV," speaks during a protest demanding justice for McKenzie Scott, a senior at Arbor View High School, who was killed in a crosswalk near campus, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

I’m a senior at Arbor View High School. I’m writing to you heart-broken and angry after the tragic death of one of our classmates, McKenzie Scott, who was hit and killed by a drunken driver while using our school’s crosswalk on Friday (“Las Vegas high school senior struck, killed by DUI suspect,” May 3 Review-Journal).

McKenzie was just three weeks from graduation. Her prom was the very next day. Now, instead of celebrating her future, we’re mourning her loss while being told by the school that we’re not allowed to speak about it.

This is the fourth accident at this same crosswalk just this year, and still nothing has been done. There is no crossing guard. No traffic signal. No speed bumps. Our school community is devastated and scared. We want to honor McKenzie’s life and make sure this never happens again, but we’ve been silenced.

We want to push for real change: better safety measures, accountability from school officials and for McKenzie’s name to be remembered, not ignored.

Thank you for your time and for standing with students who want to speak up.