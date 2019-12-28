LETTER: Are Christians souring on President Donald Trump?

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Is President Donald Trump losing a portion of his supporters who believe in Christianity?

Christianity Today, the evangelical magazine founded by the Rev. Billy Graham, recently called Mr. Trump’s actions profoundly immoral and called for him to be removed from office. It had also criticized him on immigration in the past, but the latest rebuke was the most telling.

The Rev. Graham was one of their most adored leaders. The majority of his followers know what they believe in is not the sinner who is now tempting his lackeys with his venom. It was impossible to believe that one of those lackeys tried to compare him to Jesus Christ in his twisted impeachment debate narration.

A true Christian does not believe in separating child from mother, laying with women other than your wife, lying every time you open your mouth, taking credit for the accomplishments of other men, constantly trying to humiliate anyone who doesn’t drink his snake oil … I can go on and on, but we all know what is occurring.

I am very old and with no faith. It is making me wonder whether those who preach Christianity are true believers if they keep turning the other cheek to this immorality. Maybe they believe it will save them from the fires of hell. The only hell I believe in is what is coming out of the White House. I believe I am a man of good character, but when evil shows its ugly face, it must be called out.

To those true Christians: Please pray for the snake-oil drinkers.