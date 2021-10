President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Those who voted for Joe Biden should take at least four immigrants into their house. Those who voted for Mr. Biden should pay for gasoline for the next person in line. While they’re at it, they should send in more federal tax to take care of the rest of the immigrants who are coming in through our open border. Pat yourself on your back for voting for a president who is destroying our country with an open-border policy.