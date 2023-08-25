LETTER: Are Las Vegas water users turning off sprinkler systems during rain?

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As the cost of watering our landscaping has gone up — if you get into the tier four cost, there are even added penalties — I ask myself: How many homeowners have turned off their landscaping clock to save water during rain? On my early drive Saturday morning, I witnessed that not too many people have taken advantage of the rain.

My landscaping clock has been off since Aug. 17. So when I and many others received the imminent severe alert on my cellphone regarding the storm, I wondered why the Las Vegas Valley Water District can’t send out a courtesy reminder to turn off your landscaping clock until needed. The water district has had 22 years to come up with solutions for this megadrought.