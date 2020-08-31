LETTER: Are liberal rioters trying to intimidate voters?

AP Photo/Noah Berger

So is the plan for Democrats/liberals to riot until Election Day and try to scare citizens into believing that if they don’t vote for Joe Biden the riots will continue? Are they trying to show that the only way to have a peace is not to re-elect President Donald Trump? Will we see these maniacs at voting stations?

It’s time to arrest them all. If local officials will not enforce the law, then I believe we will need to allow national law enforcement officers or the National Guard to restore and enforce peace.