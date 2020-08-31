88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Are liberal rioters trying to intimidate voters?

Doug Farmer Las Vegas
August 30, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

So is the plan for Democrats/liberals to riot until Election Day and try to scare citizens into believing that if they don’t vote for Joe Biden the riots will continue? Are they trying to show that the only way to have a peace is not to re-elect President Donald Trump? Will we see these maniacs at voting stations?

It’s time to arrest them all. If local officials will not enforce the law, then I believe we will need to allow national law enforcement officers or the National Guard to restore and enforce peace.

MOST READ
1
Police union criticizes Knights for supporting Jacob Blake
Police union criticizes Knights for supporting Jacob Blake
2
Big traffic causes backup on I-15 at California-Nevada border
Big traffic causes backup on I-15 at California-Nevada border
3
Defense, Darren Waller, Derek Carr stood out in Raiders camp
Defense, Darren Waller, Derek Carr stood out in Raiders camp
4
Man, police exchange gunfire in northwest Las Vegas Valley
Man, police exchange gunfire in northwest Las Vegas Valley
5
CARTOON: Which cult?
CARTOON: Which cult?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST