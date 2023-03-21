LETTER: Are some lawmakers trying to suppress the vote with bills in Carson City?

I read some of the bills presented at the Legislature. Are some of these proposals an attempt to suppress voter participation?

In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, a person places a mail-in ballot in a drop box at the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Assembly Bill 88 requires proof of identity to vote. It is my understanding that this bill proposes that ID be required when voting in person, but it also addresses mail ballots (requiring a voter to include certain identifying information). This bill is disconcerting. I wouldn’t want to have a significant amount of my personal data in any envelope, much less an identified mail ballot.

Senate Bill 135 revises the deadline for returning ballots by mail. This bill would shorten the time frame to return a ballot by mail.

Are these bills in response to claims of widespread voter fraud in Nevada? I’ve read and watched many news sources that report there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud here. Why are these bills necessary?