55°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Are the A’s already behind schedule?

Adam Silbert New York, New York
February 15, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
(Oakland A's)
(Oakland A's)

In response to your Feb. 8 Associated Press story, “Manfred would be disappointed if A’s Las Vegas ballpark not open by 2028”:

It took approximately three years to build the new Yankee Stadium, not including planning. The potential A’s site still has a mammoth structure on it. A’s owner John Fisher and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred don’t seem to be in any rush — 2028 is now a maybe? Not to mention the current litigation regarding the public funding. At this sloth-like pace, American astronauts will be walking on Mars before our national anthem is played at games in the new A’s stadium.

MOST READ
1
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
2
CARTOONS: If Trump chopped down the cherry tree
CARTOONS: If Trump chopped down the cherry tree
3
Only a few Las Vegas hotels don’t charge resort fees
Only a few Las Vegas hotels don’t charge resort fees
4
CARTOON: Trump lashes out at alliance
CARTOON: Trump lashes out at alliance
5
Rents drop: ‘Not a bad time to find a new apartment in Las Vegas’
Rents drop: ‘Not a bad time to find a new apartment in Las Vegas’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
LETTER: Biden and the border
Mike Morgan Las Vegas

It takes an astonishing level of incompetence to fail at doing nothing.

Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Ramirez cartoons don’t deter Trump fans
Bill Walker Las Vegas

I respect Mr. Ramirez’s right to his opinion and his platform to express it. But his lampooning Mr. Trump leaves me and millions of MAGA Republicans unfazed.

(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)
LETTER: Don’t blame Southwest Gas for high bills
Forrest Henry North Las Vegas

Bidenomics isn’t working for the majority of the American people. “Green energy” isn’t the answer. It’s not even “green.”

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Hur report leaves the voters no choice
Carmine A. Di Fazio North Las Vegas

Mr. Biden is in the twilight of his years and requires constant assistance and shoring-up. Americans are sympathetic and understanding — but only up to a point.

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen celebrates his win atop his Red Bull Racing car following ...
LETTER: Formula 1 and the local economy
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

What we do know is that several businesses lost money. The city now must reimburse the businesses for actual losses.

President Joe Biden. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Biden butchers the border
Robert W. Arnold Las Vegas

This border bill is not about the border. The bill is about $118 billion in borrowed foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and the Pacific countries.

LETTER: By Trump’s logic, he should drop out
Steve Danning Las Vegas

By Mr. Trump’s own admission on Truth Social, the appellate ruling has now made it “impossible” for him to properly perform the duties of president.

Former president Donald Trump. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LETTER: GOP runs from immigration compromise
Tim Cox Henderson

Because while Mr. Trump might be looking for his next reality TV gig, the rest of us are just looking for some real solutions.

LETTER: Shedding a light on probate shenanigans in Nevada
William Martin Las Vegas

I’d love to see someone in government prove me wrong, because the reports findings reveal a lot of people are being badly mistreated by some not very nice people.

More stories
VICTOR JOECKS: iSteal: Las Vegas Apple store theft shows failure of soft-on-crime
VICTOR JOECKS: iSteal: Las Vegas Apple store theft shows failure of soft-on-crime
Judge describes attack: ‘He literally trampolines like Superman over my bench’
Judge describes attack: ‘He literally trampolines like Superman over my bench’
Regulators fined testing lab $57,500 after passing tainted cannabis products
Regulators fined testing lab $57,500 after passing tainted cannabis products
Iconic Vegas show turns 24; Bruno Mars pops into Bellagio club
Iconic Vegas show turns 24; Bruno Mars pops into Bellagio club
No tuberculosis cases found at Las Vegas elementary school
No tuberculosis cases found at Las Vegas elementary school
Knights hope returning stars can boost slumping power play
Knights hope returning stars can boost slumping power play