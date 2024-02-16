LETTER: Are the A’s already behind schedule?

At this sloth-like pace, American astronauts will be walking on Mars before our national anthem is played at games in the new A’s stadium.

(Oakland A's)

In response to your Feb. 8 Associated Press story, “Manfred would be disappointed if A’s Las Vegas ballpark not open by 2028”:

It took approximately three years to build the new Yankee Stadium, not including planning. The potential A’s site still has a mammoth structure on it. A’s owner John Fisher and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred don’t seem to be in any rush — 2028 is now a maybe? Not to mention the current litigation regarding the public funding. At this sloth-like pace, American astronauts will be walking on Mars before our national anthem is played at games in the new A’s stadium.