LETTER: Are we now a banana republic?

David Jaronik Pahrump
June 5, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In an interview a few months back, Alan Dershowitz — who taught constitutional law at Harvard for 40 years, is a lifelong Democrat and never voted for Donald Trump — said he’d been watching the tactics and of the Department of Justice and law enforcement, and we may be only “a few bananas away from a banana republic.”

In another recent interview recently, talking about the Trump trial in New York, Mr. Dershowitz challenged any attorney, judge or legal-minded person to explain Trump’s crime “in a few short sentences that would be easily understood by the average American.” That challenge still stands without the hyperbole and boilerplate narratives or other bull that essentially says, “He’s a meanie, I hate him and he makes me mad.”

