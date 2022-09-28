LETTER: Are you better off than you were two years ago?

(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

There have been several letters to the editor lately saying you should decide for whom to vote after answering the question: Are you better off than you were two years ago?

Well, two years ago we were using freezer trucks as morgues and more than 100 people per week were dying of COVID-19 in Clark County. Right now employment is up, tourism is back and we have adults in charge, making good decisions instead of ones that feed their ego.

Most Republicans running for office believe Donald Trump was elected president. For me, that disqualifies them. The only answer is to vote for Democrats.