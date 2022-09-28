88°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Are you better off than you were two years ago?

Brian Adrian Las Vegas
September 27, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

There have been several letters to the editor lately saying you should decide for whom to vote after answering the question: Are you better off than you were two years ago?

Well, two years ago we were using freezer trucks as morgues and more than 100 people per week were dying of COVID-19 in Clark County. Right now employment is up, tourism is back and we have adults in charge, making good decisions instead of ones that feed their ego.

Most Republicans running for office believe Donald Trump was elected president. For me, that disqualifies them. The only answer is to vote for Democrats.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak says man convicted in Luxor bombing escaped this weekend
Sisolak says man convicted in Luxor bombing escaped this weekend
2
Woman fatally shot after confrontation about ride to school, police say
Woman fatally shot after confrontation about ride to school, police say
3
Bettor wins almost $3M on football parlay
Bettor wins almost $3M on football parlay
4
Woman’s boyfriend, brother and father accused in killing of suspected robber
Woman’s boyfriend, brother and father accused in killing of suspected robber
5
Fatal shootout leads to traffic delays on I-15 in California
Fatal shootout leads to traffic delays on I-15 in California
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Supporters respond to a speech by Vice President Mike Pence at a campaign rally at Reno-Tahoe I ...
LETTER: Politicians, media stoke division as election nears
David Lyons Las Vegas

As the November elections approach, we see the politicians — and, more so, the mainstream media — trying to stoke racism and religious discrimination back to the forefront.