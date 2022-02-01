LETTER: Arizona Democrats sanction Sinema

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

I find it disgusting that the executive board of Arizona’s Democratic Party has censured Sen. Krysten Sinema. It is the reason I believe this republic cannot endure. We now have a Congress (both parties) that no longer represents the views of the people who chose it but instead represents the views of their political party. While they preach the rhetoric of compromise, they will do so only if it is done their way.

Our Founders’ vision of a country led by “statesmen” does not seem possible any longer.