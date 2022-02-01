49°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Arizona Democrats sanction Sinema

Jerome Andreoli Jr. Las Vegas
January 31, 2022 - 9:36 pm
 
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

I find it disgusting that the executive board of Arizona’s Democratic Party has censured Sen. Krysten Sinema. It is the reason I believe this republic cannot endure. We now have a Congress (both parties) that no longer represents the views of the people who chose it but instead represents the views of their political party. While they preach the rhetoric of compromise, they will do so only if it is done their way.

Our Founders’ vision of a country led by “statesmen” does not seem possible any longer.

MOST READ
1
Driver in crash that killed 9 traveling ‘in excess of 100 mph,’ police say
Driver in crash that killed 9 traveling ‘in excess of 100 mph,’ police say
2
Reaction mixed to Raiders hiring Josh McDaniels
Reaction mixed to Raiders hiring Josh McDaniels
3
Man pleaded guilty to speeding 9 days before crash that killed 9
Man pleaded guilty to speeding 9 days before crash that killed 9
4
Massive bet at Las Vegas sportsbook moves line on Super Bowl
Massive bet at Las Vegas sportsbook moves line on Super Bowl
5
New Raiders coach, GM take wait-and-see approach to Derek Carr
New Raiders coach, GM take wait-and-see approach to Derek Carr
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST