People react outside the Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

In my observation, in Israel, teachers pack a gun. When the kids go on an outing or tour — for example walking through some old Roman ruins — there is a teacher in the front and at the back of the line of students, each carrying a visible gun, and the one in the rear has an automatic rifle. They don’t have school shootings.

We do not need to discover a new approach to safeguarding our students.