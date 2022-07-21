100°F
LETTER: Armed Good Samaritan takes out mass shooter

Kenneth Braun Pahrump
July 20, 2022 - 9:03 pm
 
I recently went to a Las Vegas mall. A sign was posted stating that firearms were not permitted. I chose not to shop there. Armed citizens who carry legally will obey this sign, but will a mass shooter?

The Indiana mall attack — which was foiled by a legally armed citizen — is proof chasing permitted concealed carriers away from businesses is dumb.

Let’s face it: Cops usually get to a mass shooting after the fact. Living in Nevada, I feel comfortable that we can protect ourselves and others. Look at New York City where people are attacked daily and if they defend themselves they go to jail. Who do you prefer, an armed good guy or an armed bad guy?

