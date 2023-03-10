LETTER: ‘Art’ in the desert is just vandalism

The so-called “art” featured in Saturday’s Review-Journal built on top of a ridge on the west side of Las Vegas is vandalism, not art.

Visitors enter the scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

The so-called “art” featured in Saturday’s Review-Journal built on top of a ridge on the west side of Las Vegas is vandalism, not art. Unfortunately, the tone of the article and the photos and interview are positive. This is irresponsible, as it will encourage other people to do the same thing. We want our public lands in Nevada to remain natural, not be defaced by would-be “artists.”