LETTER: Artificial intelligence and fighting gun crimes

Artificial intelligence will be used by the government to prevent gun violence. Once perfected, a program can be developed to see what is posted on social media for all our 330 million citizens. For negative, hateful postings, AI kicks in and notifies police, who investigate people who have posted negative hateful or even anti-American postings. The police arrest potentiallly dangous people or take away their guns. In this way, we can have a safer America and fewer senseless killings. More government control? I think so. And, yes, into our personal lives — for better or worse.