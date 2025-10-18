65°F
Letters

LETTER: Artist’s rendering of retail at new Vegas baseball stadium looks tacky

This is a rendering showing a proposed mixed-use project that will surround the Athletics’ Ma ...
This is a rendering showing a proposed mixed-use project that will surround the Athletics’ Major League Baseball ballpark, including a mix of hotel, casino, retail, dining and entertainment. (Bally's Las Vegas)
Donald Huey Henderson
October 17, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Does anyone else think that the crush of businesses being proposed in front of the new baseball stadium look like a monstrous strip mall (Wednesday Review-Journal)? I was pleased with the design of the stadium and its ode to the Sydney Opera House. The artist’s rendering, however, now makes it look like urban sprawl.

It’s bad enough that we will be subjected to a gigantic guitar where there was once a beautiful landscape in front of the old Mirage. Must we now be subjected to this mess on one of Las Vegas’s most iconic corners?

