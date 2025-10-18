LETTER: Artist’s rendering of retail at new Vegas baseball stadium looks tacky

Does anyone else think that the crush of businesses being proposed in front of the new baseball stadium look like a monstrous strip mall (Wednesday Review-Journal)? I was pleased with the design of the stadium and its ode to the Sydney Opera House. The artist’s rendering, however, now makes it look like urban sprawl.

It’s bad enough that we will be subjected to a gigantic guitar where there was once a beautiful landscape in front of the old Mirage. Must we now be subjected to this mess on one of Las Vegas’s most iconic corners?