Letters

LETTER: A’s naysayers strike out

Frank E. Dunn Las Vegas
October 13, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
Oakland Athletics second baseman Zach Gelof takes the field before a baseball game against the ...
Oakland Athletics second baseman Zach Gelof takes the field before a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds during Big League Weekend at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Seems the current trend is to trash the A’s and their move to Las Vegas. While it’s easier to kick the organization while it looks doomed, I have a different perspective.

First, who would want to invest in a team playing in a dilapidated stadium that people dread going to? No one seemed to have a problem with the Raiders moving out of the same place twice. Owner John Fisher offered to develop Howard Terminal into a first-class facility and mixed-use property. However, the city of Oakland turned him down at every opportunity. So, from a business standpoint, best to cut ties and move on.

Second, the tax structure in California requires that an owner pay, at minimum 15 percent to 20 percent more than other teams so that players will net the same amount as they would by signing out of state. That’s why he trades his young and developing talent every year. Better to get something for it instead of just watching them walk away.

Third, with a move to Las Vegas and a world-class facility, Mr. Fisher, along with Billy Beane, will now develop and invest in a team that will within two years be competitive, within three years be in the playoffs and within five years be in the World Series.

It’s easy to see a current situation as a lost cause. But those with vision will look at the same situation and see a top-tier team that players will want to be part of and people will want to see. If you build it, they will come.

