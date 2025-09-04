84°F
Letters

LETTER: A’s need a better opponent in Las Vegas

Dignitaries, from left, Nevada Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager, Rep. Dina Titus, A’s Presi ...
Dignitaries, from left, Nevada Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager, Rep. Dina Titus, A’s President Marc Badain, Major League Baseball Commissioner Manfred, A’s owner John Fisher, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill and , Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson break ground during ceremony for the Athletics $1.75 billion Strip ballpark at the site of the former Tropicana Las Vegas Monday, June 23, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Adam Silbert New York, NY
September 3, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

The A’s are playing their first games in Las Vegas starting June 8, 2026, as a soft opening for their future city (“A’s to visit Las Vegas for select regular-season games next season,” Aug. 26). All they get is the Brewers and Rockies?

I may be biased, but what about a splash with the Yankees, who the A’s host for three games at Sutter Health Park to close out May? They play the Dodgers later in June, also in Sacramento. The Dodgers are closer than the Rockies.

The Vegas games deserve the widest possible TV viewership, even if stadium seating is limited. As an added bonus, the A’s will almost certainly be showing off their own 2025 AL rookie of the year. Get used to it: Major League Baseball loves a team or a fan base until they get what they want, and then they drop the ball.

