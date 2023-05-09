LETTER: A’s owner has a divine right to taxpayer money

The disrespect that some in this town are showing Oakland A’s owner John J. Fisher is unacceptable.

The disrespect that some in this town are showing Oakland A’s owner John J. Fisher is unacceptable. Lord Fisher, heir to Gap Inc. co-founder baron Don Fisher, has a divine right to claim $500 million in public funds from the unwashed, ungrateful serfs of Las Vegas.

Some of you peasants have never had to figure out how to deliberately field the MLB team with the smallest payroll and to engage in craven rent-seeking — and it shows. Lord Fisher, according to his own statistics, will increase tourism by 1 percent in exchange for the half-billion-dollar tribute. Think of it, a 1 percent increase. That kind of economic impact ought to allow each liegeman in this town to purchase a new chamberpot for his household.

To paraphrase legendary news anchor Kent Brockman, I, for one, welcome our new baseball oligarch overlord.