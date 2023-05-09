73°F
Letters

LETTER: A’s owner has a divine right to taxpayer money

Thomas Grover Las Vegas
May 8, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt throws against the Texas Rangers in 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

The disrespect that some in this town are showing Oakland A’s owner John J. Fisher is unacceptable. Lord Fisher, heir to Gap Inc. co-founder baron Don Fisher, has a divine right to claim $500 million in public funds from the unwashed, ungrateful serfs of Las Vegas.

Some of you peasants have never had to figure out how to deliberately field the MLB team with the smallest payroll and to engage in craven rent-seeking — and it shows. Lord Fisher, according to his own statistics, will increase tourism by 1 percent in exchange for the half-billion-dollar tribute. Think of it, a 1 percent increase. That kind of economic impact ought to allow each liegeman in this town to purchase a new chamberpot for his household.

To paraphrase legendary news anchor Kent Brockman, I, for one, welcome our new baseball oligarch overlord.

LETTER: Federal regulations serve a purpose
LETTER: Federal regulations serve a purpose
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

In your Tuesday editorial, it took you 360 words of complaining about regulations before admitting, “It’s true that many rules serve a vital purpose.”

LETTER: Electoral College compact an awful idea
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

If this idea goes into effect, I won’t even bother voting anymore. Just sign over Nevada’s vote to California, Illinois and New York.

LETTER: Sports and transgender athletes
Christopher Boyd Las Vegas

Sports should be welcoming and inclusive of transgender athletes, especially transgender children who are at risk of harassment, social isolation and — God forbid — suicide.

