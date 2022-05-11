65°F
LETTER: As the Fed raises interest rates, will banks do the same?

Edward Sutter Henderson
May 10, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Now that Fed chief Jerome Powell has made his move to tame inflation, do the banks have a plan to increase the ridiculous interest percentage they provide to clients who need to supplement their Social Security benefit? Receiving less than one half of 1 percent and having to report the income to the IRS doesn’t leave enough to buy a cup of coffee. I am not alone in my thoughts. These moves should benefit more than lending institutions.

