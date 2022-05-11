LETTER: As the Fed raises interest rates, will banks do the same?
Piddling rates for savers hurt those on fixed incomes.
Now that Fed chief Jerome Powell has made his move to tame inflation, do the banks have a plan to increase the ridiculous interest percentage they provide to clients who need to supplement their Social Security benefit? Receiving less than one half of 1 percent and having to report the income to the IRS doesn’t leave enough to buy a cup of coffee. I am not alone in my thoughts. These moves should benefit more than lending institutions.