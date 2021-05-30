LETTER: Assemblywoman Annie Black can blame herself for her loss of vote

She puts her own wishes ahead of those of her constituents.

I have been a resident of Mesquite for more than 13 years. I do not have a party affiliation because I vote for the person I feel is the best candidate for the position regardless of party, gender, religion or race. Annie Black ran unopposed for her current position in the Assembly. Otherwise, I would’ve voted for another candidate. I was relieved she vacated her seat on the Mesquite City Council as a result.

Legislative Democrats did not deprive her constituents of their voice in the lower chamber, as your May 25 editorial asserted. Ms. Black is responsible for that. She puts her own wishes ahead of those of her constituents.

The rules of protocol apply to all Assembly members. She chooses not to abide by them and, in doing so, does not represent her constituents. She took an oath to serve them and instead chooses to serve herself.