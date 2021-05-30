86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Assemblywoman Annie Black can blame herself for her loss of vote

Elfriede Lesnick Mesquite
May 29, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
Members of the assembly file out of chambers. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjam ...
Members of the assembly file out of chambers. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

I have been a resident of Mesquite for more than 13 years. I do not have a party affiliation because I vote for the person I feel is the best candidate for the position regardless of party, gender, religion or race. Annie Black ran unopposed for her current position in the Assembly. Otherwise, I would’ve voted for another candidate. I was relieved she vacated her seat on the Mesquite City Council as a result.

Legislative Democrats did not deprive her constituents of their voice in the lower chamber, as your May 25 editorial asserted. Ms. Black is responsible for that. She puts her own wishes ahead of those of her constituents.

The rules of protocol apply to all Assembly members. She chooses not to abide by them and, in doing so, does not represent her constituents. She took an oath to serve them and instead chooses to serve herself.

MOST READ
1
Body of boy found near Las Vegas misidentified, search continues
Body of boy found near Las Vegas misidentified, search continues
2
4th stimulus checks rumors run rampant
4th stimulus checks rumors run rampant
3
Andre Agassi’s home in Las Vegas now for sale
Andre Agassi’s home in Las Vegas now for sale
4
Body of Hispanic boy found near Las Vegas, community ‘shaken’
Body of Hispanic boy found near Las Vegas, community ‘shaken’
5
Man arrested after wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead
Man arrested after wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Donald Trump.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Democrats still trying to discredit Donald Trump
Robert Latchford Henderson

Envious of the Trump successes, the Democrats, with President Joe Biden in the catbird seat, are doing what they can to discredit Mr. Trump, and our nation is going down the dumper with mega-inflation.