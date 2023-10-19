77°F
Letters

LETTER: At least Republicans are free-thinkers

Dick DiMuro Las Vegas
October 18, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

So many weak-minded people believe that the Republican Party is in chaos because it can’t come up with a speaker candidate. Perhaps one should applaud them for being free thinkers with their own opinions as opposed to their opponents who have no opinions of their own. This is best demonstrated by the fact that Democrats vote in unison in every case. It would be a step in the right direction to find even one Democrat willing to express a contrary opinion to the one-side vote.

