Letters

LETTER: Attack on charter schools misses mark

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a socialist. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Robert Hirst Las Vegas
November 15, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Mick Kilburn’s Nov. 6 letter of lists his three issues with charter school teachers. He says they are paid less than those working in public schools, they cannot discuss their salaries and they are not allowed to unionize.

His concise and comprehensive explanation probably did more to sway those on the fence to the charter school side than any number of TV commercials or Review-Journal editorials.

Lower-paid teachers will get raises if their students progress … that doesn’t happen in a union environment. No one should talk about salaries to co-workers. Mr. Kilburn criticizes an environment that promotes hard work and focuses on the right things.

He closes his argument stating, “Teacher job satisfaction should be the main concern for parents.” This should be a late entry for most misguided statement of the year. I think there are a few other parent concerns that might top teacher job satisfaction, and just about every one of them has to do with the fact that the Clark County Education Association and school leaders protect the status quo.

Everyone knows, except perhaps Mr. Kilburn, that the status quo puts Las Vegas children in the bottom five percentile in the nation. Charter schools are about the only thing that seems to be working for parents and their children, and we are all thankful for the teachers who serve there.

(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto
LETTER: Strip parking is a drag
Phyllis Anderson Las Vegas

Like many locals, my husband and I now avoid the Strip after having enjoyed meals and shows there for years. We have visited three hotels recently, and I’m here to tell you self-parking is, frankly, a nightmare.

LETTER: ACA subsidies help those who need it
John Neiman Las Vegas

Even MAGA firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been out calling for the ACA subsidies to be expanded because her adult children’s health coverage will increase by thousands of dollars.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
LETTER: Trump’s overseas folly
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Is the game at hand for the Trump regime to see how thin we can wear our military down? It seems so.

LETTER: What about Trump’s tax cuts for the rich?
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

You criticize Democrats for shutting down the government to push to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits, yet you say nothing about Republicans making permanent the massive Trump-era tax cuts for the wealthy.

LETTER: No leniency for shoplifters in Nevada
Paula A. Reber Las Vegas

Lawmakers should make all shoplifting a chargeable offense, and the perpetrator should face appropriate punishment.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Let’s stop worrying about Joe Biden
Eugene H. Humbert Pahrump

I find it disingenuous that Review-Journal columnist Debra J. Saunders is unable to concern herself with the recent events of the current resident of the White House and still obsesses over Joe Biden’s decline.

Nevada Department of Transportation
LETTER: Hey California, Nevada is open for business
Ken Kjelson Hollywood, California

Sure, companies moving from California to Nevada is a win-win for the companies and Nevada. But what about the employees?

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Film tax subsidies and other Nevada handouts
Linda Wallers Las Vegas

Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks calls Nevada’s film tax credits “for suckers.” Maybe so, but if that’s true, there are a lot of other suckers sitting at the same table.

