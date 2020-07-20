97°F
LETTER: Attacking Jara

Paul Bagley Las Vegas
July 19, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Well I guess it is wrong to try and do your job. Superintendent Jesus Jara was hired to run the Clark County School District. So in the midst of the coronavirus budget crisis, Mr. Jara thought that it should use the money that schools did not spend and move it to other schools in order to reduce the amount of extra taxpayer funding that the district needed.

Oops. That was wrong. How dare he use money that was already allocated and in the district’s hands?

If Mr. Jara found a way to use the money, he should be praised and not have a target on his back. Now they want him to leave.

Remember: Don’t do your job.

