LETTER: Attacks on Dr. Scott Atlas are attacks on common sense

Scott Atlas, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

In response to Victor David Hanson’s Sunday column about criticism of Dr. Scott Atlas:

According to Wikipedia, herd mentality, mob mentality and pack mentality — also known as gang mentality — describe how people can be influenced by their peers to adopt certain behaviors on a largely emotional rather than rational basis. This describes the behaviors that we are enduring from the media and certain “experts” as they influence the “herd” with opinions, some of which are scientific and some of which are unscientific. Attacks on people such as Dr. Scott Atlas fall into this category.

Dr. Atlas utilizes common sense in his advice. But as we continue to see “common sense is not very common.” Forget herd immunity, we have herd mentality.