78°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Letters

LETTER: Attacks on Dr. Scott Atlas are attacks on common sense

Barbara Gross Las Vegas
October 8, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to Victor David Hanson’s Sunday column about criticism of Dr. Scott Atlas:

According to Wikipedia, herd mentality, mob mentality and pack mentality — also known as gang mentality — describe how people can be influenced by their peers to adopt certain behaviors on a largely emotional rather than rational basis. This describes the behaviors that we are enduring from the media and certain “experts” as they influence the “herd” with opinions, some of which are scientific and some of which are unscientific. Attacks on people such as Dr. Scott Atlas fall into this category.

Dr. Atlas utilizes common sense in his advice. But as we continue to see “common sense is not very common.” Forget herd immunity, we have herd mentality.

MOST READ
1
Vigil honors toddler found dead in vehicle in Las Vegas
Vigil honors toddler found dead in vehicle in Las Vegas
2
Family of man charged in toddler’s death was subject of abuse complaints
Family of man charged in toddler’s death was subject of abuse complaints
3
Mother seeks justice after baby left in hot car dies in Las Vegas
Mother seeks justice after baby left in hot car dies in Las Vegas
4
CARTOON: Plexiglass barrier
CARTOON: Plexiglass barrier
5
Raiders’ injured players closing in on a return
Raiders’ injured players closing in on a return
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Nevada COVID number on the rise
John Burke Henderson

The weekly daily average of 490 COVID-19 cases is much higher than the 264 daily cases in mid-September.

Dan Rodimer (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
LETTER: Dan Rodimer the best choice in CD3
Ellen Shaw Henderson

Stunned. Dismayed. Speechless. Those are a few of my reactions on reading the Review-Journal’s endorsement of Rep. Susie Lee, a Democrat, over challenger Republican Dan Rodimer.