62°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Attorney General Aaron Ford acts on his own

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Statistics, crime and illegal immigration
(Getty Images)
LETTER: In support of DOGE and cost cutting
FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruen ...
LETTER: Unhinged Democrats and Elon Musk
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., greet the crowd duri ...
LETTER: Bernie and AOC hit Las Vegas
Randy Kornfield Henderson
March 31, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

I have lived in states in which the people elect the attorney general, and I have lived in states in which the governor appoints someone to fill the position. I am in favor of citizens having the opportunity to elect any representative of their government.

That being said, I do not know how this fits in with the checks and balances of the three-branch governmental system. The attorney general, as the chief law enforcement officer, sits within the executive branch. When Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford files or signs onto a lawsuit against the United States, that becomes the State of Nevada vs. the United States (or the current president). How can this occur without the head of the state — the governor — lending his approval?

If the attorney general, not a branch unto himself, is to represent Nevada, then either the executive branch or the legislative branch should authorize this action.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., greet the crowd duri ...
LETTER: Bernie and AOC hit Las Vegas
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

Bernie Sanders and AOC were recently in Las Vegas on their More Free Stuff Tour, calling for free health care and free college.

MORE STORIES