LETTER: Attorney General Ford wasting taxpayer money

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rick Kern Incline Village
May 5, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Nevada’s attorney general, Aaron Ford, apparently believes our state has unlimited financial resources. He has filed or joined numerous lawsuits fighting anything Trump. I, for one, am tired of him wasting my tax dollars. Mr. Ford is against attacking wasteful spending. He’s suing DOGE. And now he’s trying to restore funding for AmeriCorps. AmeriCorps has morphed into another bucket of slush-fund indoctrination projects for the Left. Good riddance.

Mr. Ford has joined the lawfare push to keep biological men in women’s sports and locker rooms. Mr. Ford has joined lawsuits to oppose President Donald Trump’s mandate to secure our borders and expel those who came here illegally.

Show him any 90 percent to 10 percent voter issue, and you can be sure Mr. Ford will take the 10 percent position. I urge voters to remember these facts when Mr. Ford runs for governor in 2026. Mr. Ford is the last person we need representing Nevadans.

Terrance Deuel Las Vegas

If you’re tired of walking past people in crisis and pretending it’s not your problem, speak up. Demand more from city, county and state officials.

Jason Flatt Las Vegas The writer is an associate professor in UNLV’s School of Public Health.

I will not rewrite my research to exclude the communities who need this work most.

