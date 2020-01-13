LETTER: Australian fires and global warming

DELWP Gippland via AP

Don’t confuse weather with climate. That’s what we’re always told by climate activists when there is record-breaking cold, freezing temperatures and blizzards.

Australia is experiencing an unusual — but not unprecedented — weather pattern, but we are told that it is a “direct result” of climate change. Evidently it is not a direct result of the 24 people they have arrested and charged with starting fires. It’s probably also not a result of them not managing their forests, like California, for the sake of animals.

You can’t have it both ways, climate activists.